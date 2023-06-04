MotoGP: Bharat Grand Prix Pre-Ticket Registrations Open In India

India is all set to witness its 14th round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship on September 24, this year. The world-class racing event Bharat Grand Prix will take place at greater Noida’s Buddh International Circuit. Interested enthusiasts or fans can now pre-register for tickets for the world-class motorsport event at Bookmyshow.com.

Prix in partnership with the Bookmyshow. com will release the sales for tickets soon. However, It has been reported that the price range for the event will start from Rs 800, and go up to 1 lakh, depending upon the seating.

While confirming the news, Bookmyshow.com tweeted that time to rev up those engines because, for the first time, the biggest global race is making its way to India along with the best superbikes and the fastest riders!

COO of FairStreet Sports Comment on Early Registration

Reacting about the early ticket registration for fans, the COO of FairStreet Sports, Pushkar Nath Srivastava said that they are thrilled to share the exclusive partnership with BookMy Show as the official ticketing partner for the biggest yet much-awaited MotoGP event in the country. He said the collaboration will bring both the first and a bigger frame of delivering an unparalleled racing experience to all Indian motorsports enthusiasts. Together, we are committed to creating an unforgettable MotoGP journey for all our fans, ensuring lasting memories and unparalleled excitement, Srivastava added