Mrunal Thakur Spotted at Mumbai Airport in a New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Luxury Sedan!

Bollywood actors and their luxury cars have always been a topic of discussion among their fans. While some celebrities have an impressive collection of expensive and exotic cars, there are others who prefer regular cars. Mrunal Thakur, an actress who has been garnering public attention for her recent movie roles, was recently seen at Mumbai airport driving getting out of a brand new Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan, despite not having a vast collection of expensive cars.

The video of Mrunal Thakur arriving at Mumbai airport in her new luxury car has been uploaded by the popular YouTube channel Cars For You. On the channel, one can see several notable Bollywood stars flaunting their luxurious cars. In the past, the channel has spotted many celebrities at the airport with their luxury cars. Despite the YouTube channel being called “Cars For You," the vlogger fails to provide a clear view of the car. Nevertheless, in this brief clip, we can catch a glimpse of Mrunal Thakur arriving at the airport in her newly acquired luxury sedan, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The current generation S-Class is gaining popularity among celebs and businessmen around the world, and the S-Class luxury sedan is the flagship sedan from the manufacturer, filled with premium features. Although the video does not show the car in detail, it is speculated that the actress arrived in an S 450d sedan, which is not available in the current generation of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The S-Class is currently available in S 350d, S 400d, and S 450 models by the German carmaker. The S 350d, the base version of the S-Class, employs a 2,925cc six-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that produces 281 Bhp and 600 Nm of maximum torque, coupled with an automatic transmission. However, it does not come equipped with the 4MATIC system. The S 400d variant, on the other hand, uses a 3.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that generates 325 Bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. This variant is also offered with an automatic transmission and comes with Mercedes-Benz’s 4MATIC system.

The S 450 is the third variant of the luxury sedan and is the only petrol engine option. It also features a 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol engine that delivers a peak torque of 500 Nm and generates 362 bhp. Additionally, the AWD system from Mercedes is available for this variant. The current generation of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is priced between Rs 1.71 crore and Rs 2.17 crore, ex-showroom, with the S 400d variant being the top-end model.

Apart from the Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan, Mrunal Thakur also has a Honda Accord and a Toyota Fortuner in her garage. With her new Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan, the actress is definitely making a statement among her fans and in the world of Bollywood.

