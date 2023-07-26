Watch: MS Dhoni Spotted Cruising Ranchi Streets in a Vintage Rolls Royce

In a delightful surprise for fans, the World Cup-winning India captain, MS Dhoni, was recently caught on camera cruising the streets of Ranchi in a rare vintage 1980 Rolls Royce.

Known for his enigmatic off-field persona, Dhoni’s love for luxury and vintage cars is no secret, and this candid video, shared by an Instagram user, @kushmahi7, has set the internet abuzz with excitement.

The video captures the cricket icon driving his elegant blue Rolls Royce through the city, seemingly lost in the charm of the moment, unaware of being filmed.

Advertisement

This latest sighting comes hot on the heels of Dhoni’s glorious triumph as he led the Chennai Super Kings to their historic fifth IPL title in May 2023. Defeating the defending champions Gujarat Titans on home turf, Dhoni showcased his leadership prowess, reaffirming his position as a legendary captain.

While many sports stars flood social media with glimpses of their personal lives, Dhoni’s restrained presence online makes such sightings all the more thrilling for his followers. With only occasional posts, like the recent birthday celebration video, the Chennai Super Kings captain maintains an air of mystery around his off-field activities.