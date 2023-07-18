MS Dhoni Bike Collection: Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Kawasaki Ninja H2 and More

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian cricket captain, is not only renowned for his exceptional cricketing skills but also for his love of bikes. Fondly known as “Captain Cool," Dhoni’s passion for motorcycles is evident through his impressive bike collection. Let’s take a closer look at some of the awe-inspiring two-wheelers that grace MS Dhoni’s garage.

Kawasaki Ninja H2

In 2015, MS Dhoni achieved a remarkable feat as he became the first Indian to possess the legendary Kawasaki Ninja H2. This awe-inspiring model boasts a 998 cc liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 306 bhp and a peak torque of 165 Nm. With its 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, In-Line Four engine design, the Ninja H2 delivers a thrilling performance. Its impressive specifications include a mileage ranging from 9 to 15 kmpl, a top speed that reaches an astounding 258 to 400 kmph, a fuel tank capacity of 17 litre, and a kerb weight of 216 kg. This machine truly represents the epitome of power and speed.

Harley Davidson Fat Boy

As expected from his preference for top-tier, high-performance motorcycles, MS Dhoni’s bike collection features a prominent addition in the form of a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. This stunning machine is equipped with an 1868 cc V-Twin air-cooled engine, boasting an impressive 93.8 bhp of raw power and a peak torque of 155 Nm. The Fat Boy’s V-Twin engine design ensures a thrilling ride. With a mileage ranging from 17 to 20 kmpl, it strikes a balance between power and efficiency. This beast can reach a top speed of 177 kmph and comes with a fuel tank capacity of 18.9 liters, while its kerb weight stands at 317 kg.

Ducati 1098

During 2007 to 2008, MS Dhoni acquired the beloved Ducati 1098, which had been available in international markets. Revered among his favorite bikes, the Ducati 1098 boasts a robust 1099 cc engine, generating an impressive power of 160 bhp. Though since succeeded by the Ducati 1198, this model remains a gem in his collection. With a mileage of 12.75 kmpl, it balances performance and efficiency. Its top speed reaches an astonishing 279 kmph, and it comes with a fuel tank capacity of 15.5 litres (with an additional 4 litres reserved) while weighing in at 173 kg.

Confederate Hellcat X132

The Confederate Hellcat X132 is an exclusive motorcycle, specifically designed for MS Dhoni. Limited to just 150 units, this custom-made model is completely sold out, making it nearly impossible to acquire. Its chassis is meticulously constructed from two blocks of billet 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum, showcasing its exceptional craftsmanship. The 2.2-litre V-Twin engine fuels this beast, delivering an impressive power of 132 bhp and a torque of 200 Nm. Its top speed ranges from 260 to 350 kmph, accompanied by an 18-litre fuel tank capacity. Weighing in at 227 kg, the Confederate Hellcat X132 epitomizes exclusivity and performance.

Yamaha RD350