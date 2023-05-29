Mukesh Ambani Spotted in His Bulletproof Mercedes S600 Guard, Watch Video

Mukesh Ambani, the wealthiest man in the nation, is renowned for his opulent lifestyle and extravagant possessions. Now, a recently shared video on YouTube has given us a peek into not only Mukesh Ambani’s high-security cars but also the impressive collection of luxury vehicles owned by the Ambani clan.

The video, uploaded on the CS12 Vlogs channel, captures Mukesh Ambani, his son Aakash Ambani, and his grandson as they leave a temple premises in their stunning fleet of cars. The first clip showcases Aakash Ambani smoothly maneuvering through the crowd in one of the family’s multi-crore security vehicles.

Subsequently, we catch a glimpse of an older generation Mercedes S600 Guard, which was previously used by Mukesh Ambani himself. In the following scene, the latest Mercedes S600 Guard, valued at around Rs. 10 crores, is being prepared for the Ambani patriarch. The video also offers a glimpse of Mukesh Ambani comfortably seated in his car, accompanied by his grandson.

Advertisement

The highlight of the video undoubtedly lies in the presence of two Mercedes S Guards. The first one belongs to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Guard W221 generation, while the second one is the W222 version of the S-Class. It is important to note that the latter carries a hefty price tag of over Rs. 10 crores. Renowned for their exceptional security features, these S600 Guard models offer VR10 level protection, making them one of the most expensive bulletproof cars in existence. With reinforced steel structures and underbodies, these vehicles are designed to ensure maximum security. The bodyshell itself is constructed with reinforced steel, while the entire car is made of special steel. The windows, coated with polycarbonate, are also bulletproof, further adding to the safety measures.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Launched A 200 Limousine and AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Facelift, Details Inside

The car’s body possesses an unmatched resilience against bullets, capable of deflecting steel-core ammunition effortlessly. Additionally, the windows of the S600 Guard are coated with polycarbonate, rendering them impervious to bullets as well. Weighing a colossal 2.8 tonnes, this extraordinary machine requires significant force to set into motion. Powering this beast is a 6.0-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, meticulously engineered by Mercedes, generating an astonishing maximum power output of 523 bhp and a jaw-dropping maximum torque of 850 Nm. This powerhouse of an engine is elegantly paired with a 7-speed gearbox, accentuating the car’s performance and providing a seamless driving experience.

Advertisement

While the focus of the video revolves around the remarkable S Guards, it also offers glimpses of numerous Range Rover Vogues. These luxurious SUVs, alongside other remarkable vehicles like the Toyota Fortuner, Land Rover Discovery 4s, and MG Glosters, serve as the fleet for Mukesh Ambani and his family’s Z+ security personnel. The collective value of their security cars reportedly amounts to a staggering Rs. 20 crores, truly reflecting their unwavering commitment to safety and protection.

Advertisement

In addition to the security fleet, the Ambani family boasts an extraordinary collection of luxury cars that exude class and sophistication. Their awe-inspiring lineup includes vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW i8, Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover, Bentley Mulsanne, and Porsche Cayenne. Among the prestigious fleet, one can also spot several Rolls Royce Cullinan SUVs and a Rolls Royce Phantom VIII with an extended wheelbase. The collection further expands to include a Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DB11, Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, Ferrari 488 GTB, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Ferrari Portofino, and Ferrari 488, among other remarkable high-end cars.

Mukesh Ambani’s fleet of cars represents not only his unparalleled success but also his unwavering commitment to security and style. As the video continues to circulate across various platforms, it offers a mesmerizing glimpse into the extravagant world of India’s richest man and his unparalleled fleet of multi-crore security cars, a testament to his larger-than-life persona and unparalleled accomplishments.