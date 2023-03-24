Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Underground BKC Station Construction Starts Soon

Maharashtra government on Friday granted permission to build the underground station for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The contract of the first project has been given to National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) - Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) venture for the design and roadmap.

As per the official data shared by the government officials, the group has NHSRCL and MEIL-HCC joint venture has been given 54 months to complete the whole project. In order to build the train project, the government has invested an amount of Rs 3681 crore.

Also Read: Why Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project is Expected to Cost Over 1.6 Lakh Crore

Advertisement

The group has the plan to go somewhere around about 24 meters deep from the ground level to construct the station. The platform will have three floors including a concourse, platform, and service floor, the facilitate the passengers, the company said in a statement. Apart from this, the firm will install two entry/exit points so that it can people can access to Metro station without any hassle.

The official report also suggested that the project will be built in such a manner that it will have enough empty space inside for passenger movement and amenities at the concourse and platform level.

Read all the Latest Auto News here