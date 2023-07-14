Mumbai Airport: Ranks 4th in US Travel Magazine's Survey of World's Best International Airports 2023

In a remarkable achievement, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has secured the fourth position in the prestigious ‘Travel + Leisure Readers’ 10 Favorite International Airports of 2023 survey’.

This survey, conducted by a renowned US-based travel magazine, gathered opinions from readers worldwide to determine their preferred international airports.

CSMIA stands out as the sole Indian airport to make it to the coveted list, which speaks volumes about its excellence in providing a top-notch travel experience. With an impressive reader score of 86.47, the airport has earned recognition for its exceptional amenities and convenience. Leading the pack is Singapore Changi Airport, followed closely by Dubai International Airport and Hamad International Airport in Doha.

The survey evaluated airports based on several factors, including accessibility, check-in and security procedures, dining and bar options, shopping facilities, and overall design. Once again, airports in Asia and the Middle East dominate the “World’s Best Awards" survey for 2023, further highlighting their commitment to providing a memorable experience for travelers.

Advertisement

Expressing their delight, an official statement from Mumbai airport acknowledged the recognition and commended the airport’s continuous efforts to deliver world-class hospitality and an extraordinary travel experience. “CSMIA has left an indelible mark on travelers, deserving its well-earned place on this prestigious list," the statement read. The inclusion of CSMIA on this esteemed roster serves as a testament to its unwavering dedication to excellence and leaving a lasting impression on passengers.