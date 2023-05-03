Trends :Harrier Viral PhotosRE Shotgun 650Kochi Water MetroMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Mumbai Airport: SpiceJet Domestic Flights to Operate From Terminal 1 by June 1, 2023

Mumbai Airport: SpiceJet Domestic Flights to Operate From Terminal 1 by June 1, 2023

The passenger advisory on the Twitter handle of Mumbai Airport states that from 1st June, all domestic SpiceJet flights will operate from Terminal 1 at CSMIA

Curated By: Paras Yadav

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 15:29 IST

Mumbai, India

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. (Photo: Mumbaiairlines/Facebook)
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. (Photo: Mumbaiairlines/Facebook)

SpiceJet has recently announced that all its domestic flights will operate from Terminal 1 of Mumbai Airport by June 1, 2023

The information has been received from the official twitter handle of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.

The passenger advisory on the tweet states “Dear passengers, with effect from 1st June, 2023, all domestic @flyspicejet flights will operate from T1 of #MumbaiAirport. We request you to please check with the airline prior to leaving for the airport".

About the Author

Paras Yadav

first published: May 03, 2023, 15:07 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 15:29 IST
