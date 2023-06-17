Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Mumbai: BEST Electric Bus Catches Fire, Tata Motors Working to Identify Cause

The fire started around 2.55 pm on the rooftop of the single decker e-bus manufactured by Tata Motors, said a BEST spokesperson

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 12:40 IST

Mumbai, India

Image used for Representation. (Photo: NDTV)
An electric air-conditioned bus of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) caught fire while parked in a depot in suburban Malvani on Friday afternoon, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident. The fire started around 2.55 pm on the rooftop of the single decker e-bus manufactured by Tata Motors, said a BEST spokesperson.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Inks Partnership with Aidrivers for Autonomous Electric Terminal Trucks

“The fire brigade was called immediately and the fire was doused," he added. The bus, hired from a private contractor, had completed a 53 km run since Friday morning on route no 359 and arrived at the depot around 1 pm, the spokesperson said. “Officials are investigating the cause of the fire," he added.

    • A civic official said the fire started in the AC unit installed on the roof of the bus. As the bus was empty, nobody was injured, he added.

    In a statement Tata Motors confirmed the incident. “We have taken immediate action and will closely work with the local authorities to identify the cause and accordingly take remedial actions," the firm’s spokesperson said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Paras Yadav

    first published: June 17, 2023, 12:40 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 12:40 IST
