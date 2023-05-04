Mumbai: BEST to Revamp 36 Bus Stops to Enhance Commuting Experience

In an effort to declutter and beautify bus stops in Mumbai, the BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) has identified 36 bus stops in South Mumbai, Dadar, Bandra, and Wadala that have been encroached by auto rickshaws, taxi parking stands, and hawkers. BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra announced on Wednesday that they aim to beautify these bus stands and have already started coordinating with agencies such as the police and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation to remove encroachments around these structures.

The identified bus stops are located near railway stations, and by making these stops encroachment-free, railway commuters can easily use the BEST bus service for last mile connectivity. BEST is planning to augment and improve the designs of bus stops across Mumbai to give them a swanky look. As part of a pilot project, the BEST had already refurbished the National Sports Club of India bus stand at Worli.

The refurbished bus stand boasts a transparent fiberglass shed, a library, and free wifi, among other facilities. Additionally, the bus stand has a QR code that gives information about nearby facilities such as public toilets, malls, and cafes. By replicating this model across the city, BEST aims to provide a seamless and convenient experience for commuters.

With the impending refurbishment of 36 bus stops, Mumbaikars can expect an improved and hassle-free commuting experience. The revamp of bus stops will not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the city but also promote sustainable modes of transport. The move is a step towards the government’s vision of making Mumbai a world-class city with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

