Home » Auto » Mumbai: Major Construction Works Starting Soon on Western Express Highway Ahead of Monsoon Season

Mumbai: Major Construction Works Starting Soon on Western Express Highway Ahead of Monsoon Season

An traffic official revealed that the department has received multiple notifications from the BMC and MMRDA, asking them to conduct road maintenance work

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 10:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
Representational image (Photo: PTI)

Monsoon season is just around the corner, and Mumbai Traffic Police has given the green signal for the authorities to construct or repair work on Western Express Highway (WEH). The decision has been taken to avoid heavy traffic or any kind of inconvenience for commuters caused by the weather.

It has been reported by a traffic official that the department has received multiple notifications from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), asking them to conduct road maintenance work ahead of monsoon season. The report says that these authorities also have asked them to provide No-Objection Certificate (NOC), under which they will control the traffic pattern and provide an alternate route to the public while working on the roads.

The Western Express Highway, which runs from Dahisar to Santacruz is now under construction which has a huge impact on traffic. Apart from this route, BMC also taking care, repairing, or making certain changes on particular spots on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, and trying to make it cleaner so that additional traffic can be avoided.

    • Meanwhile, as the city witnesses a rise in traffic with each day passing, Mumbai will set to observe a no-honking day on Wednesday across the city. The initiative has been taken by the traffic police to spread awareness among the public to stop noise pollution in the city.

    One of Mumbai’s traffic officials said that the unnecessary honking creates a harmful impact on the environment, birds, and on human health. With the help of this campaign, traffic police will be educating people about the same, official said added.

    first published: June 13, 2023, 09:27 IST
    last updated: June 13, 2023, 10:39 IST
