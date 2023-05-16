Mumbai Metro 3: Construction on Underground Project Near Completion; Route, Stations and Ticket Price

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is close to completing the first phase of the underground Metro 3 project, which will connect Colaba, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and Aarey. The line is expected to be opened for commuters by the of this year or early 2024.

The project will give a major boost to the city’s public transport system as it will be the only Metro corridor in Mumbai to connect suburbs to the island city. The upcoming router will offer connectivity to the financial district of BKC and also link the international and domestic terminals of the Mumbai airport.

According to Ashwini Bhide, the managing director of MMRC, the first phase of the Mumbai Metro project is progressing as planned, and they are hopeful that it will be operational by the end of this year, reported Times Now. The targeted date for commissioning Phase I is December 2023, but could be pushed back to March 2024.

The construction on the line is likely to be wrapped up by October after which it can undergo service trials. Subsequently, from December onwards, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will inspect the route.

As the entire corridor (both phases) of the Mumbai Metro project spans over a length of 33 kilometres, which is also the longest underground metro stretch, some stations in phase II may take longer to complete. Multiple issues caused a delay of nearly 30 months in completing the metro project, which was originally planned to be finished by 2021. The construction process also faced delays due to a shortage of space and limitations on methods that could be used to lay down the underground tracks.

The initial launch of the Mumbai Metro 3 project will be limited to some stations. Phase I of the project, which runs from BKC to Aarey and includes nine stations, will serve as a significant connectivity point to major employment hubs in Mumbai such as MIDC and Seepz in Andheri (East), BKC, and the airport. The MMRC aims to operate 110 services on the 12-kilometre section, with a travel time of 25 minutes.

The Mumbai Metro 3 project will have a total of 26 underground stations.