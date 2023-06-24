Navi Mumbai Metro: Line 1 Receives Green Signal After 12-Year Wait, Commercial Operations Set to Begin

The long-awaited Navi Mumbai Line 1 has finally received the green light for commercial operations after a 12-year wait.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) can now proceed with the much-anticipated project, which comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 3,063.63 crore. The metro line will span from Belapur to Pendhar, covering a distance of 11.1 km and comprising 11 stations.

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1: Stations

The initial stage of NMMP Line No. 1 comprises several stations, namely Belapur Rly station, Sector-7 Belapur, Science Park, Utsav Chowk, Sector 11 Kharghar, Sector-14 Kharghar, Central Park, Pethapada, Sector-34 Kharghar, Panchanand, and Pendhar Terminal. Furthermore, there will be a car depot for maintenance situated at Taloja, along with two traction substations at Panchanand and Kharghar.

The relevant paperwork was provided to CIDCO by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), who has authorised the start of commercial operations on Line 1 of the Navi Mumbai Metro Project. Previously, CIDCO had been granted a CMRS certification for the five stations on Line No. 1 between Pendhar and Central Park in October 2021.

During a visit to Ulwe, the Navi Mumbai Airport site, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the metro service would soon be operational following the receipt of CMRS certification.

With the approval in place, CIDCO has confirmed that the service is ready to be launched and is now awaiting confirmation from dignitaries for the official inauguration.

Anil Diggikar, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, expressed his delight and referred to this milestone as a significant achievement for the Navi Mumbai Metro Project. He emphasized that the CMRS certificate paves the way for the commencement of commercial metro services between Belapur and Pendhar stations.

The NMMP was initiated by former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan in May 2011, with a Bhoomipujan ceremony in Kharghar. The State government had initially projected that the metro would be operational within three years.

Initially, the construction and technical aspects of metro station Line No. 1 were assigned to San Jose Constructora, Mahavir Roads, Supreme Infra JV. However, due to delays, the contract was eventually canceled.