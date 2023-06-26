Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Mumbai Metro: Line 3 Between Cuffe Parade and SEEPZ Opens for Public in December, Check Routes, Stations and More

Mumbai Metro: Line 3 Between Cuffe Parade and SEEPZ Opens for Public in December, Check Routes, Stations and More

Mumbai Metro: Line-3 Receives Two Additional Trainsets for Phase-1 Launch. Alstom Awarded Contract for Supplying Metro Cars for Mumbai Metro Line-3

Advertisement

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 11:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Mumbai Metro Line-3 Receives Two Additional Trainsets for Phase-1 Launch (Photo: MMRC)
Mumbai Metro Line-3 Receives Two Additional Trainsets for Phase-1 Launch (Photo: MMRC)

In a significant development, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has recently taken delivery of two new trainsets for Mumbai Metro Line-3.

These trainsets, meticulously assembled at Aarey Car depot, will play a crucial role in the launch of Phase-1 operations.

With the arrival of these two new trainsets, the MMRCL now possesses a total of five trainsets, with four more sets currently in the manufacturing process, essential for the successful commissioning of Phase-1.

Mumbai Metro Line 3: Stations

Advertisement

The Mumbai Metro Line-3 project is an ambitious 33.5-kilometer-long underground stretch, strategically connecting some of the busiest and most congested regions of Mumbai. This extensive metro line will link the Cuffe Parade business district in the far south of the city to SEEPZ in the north-central area, featuring an impressive network of 26 underground stations and one at-grade station.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai Metro: Line 1 Receives Green Signal After 12-Year Wait, Commercial Operations Set to Begin

It is important to note that Line-3 will mark a significant milestone for Mumbai as it becomes the city’s first underground metro line. Moreover, it will also be one of the largest continuous underground stretches in the entire country.

In September 2018, the MMRCL awarded a significant contract worth approximately 315 million Euros to the renowned French manufacturer Alstom. Under this contract, Alstom is entrusted with the task of supplying 248 metro cars for Mumbai Metro Line-3. The agreement includes the design, delivery, and commissioning of 31 lightweight, fully-furnished modern passenger trainsets, each comprising eight cars.

Advertisement

Mumbai Metro Line 3: Metro Car Features

Notably, these metro cars will feature an impressive 75 percent motorization, enabling rapid acceleration and deceleration, thereby ensuring enhanced operational efficiency. Furthermore, this project will mark Mumbai’s first venture into the realm of Unattended Train Operation (UTO), following in the footsteps of Delhi Line-7 and 8, which pioneered this innovative technology in India.

Advertisement

Alstom’s Bangalore engineering center is currently engaged in the comprehensive designing and development of the metro cars. Simultaneously, the state-of-the-art rolling stock manufacturing unit located at Sri City in Chennai is responsible for manufacturing the 248 metro cars.

top videos
  • Prabhas Charging A Whopping Rs 150 Crore For 'Project K' Despite 'Adipurush' Debacle? Netizens React
  • Malaika Arora Rides Down 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' Nostalgia Train; So Does SRK | Pasoori Remake Upsets Fans
  • Sex And The City Star Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Indian Designer | Desi Designers Who Went Global
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral

    • Presently, the construction of Mumbai Metro Line-3 is progressing well, with approximately 87 percent of the work already completed. It is anticipated that the metro line will be operationalized in stages, with the first phase between BKC and SEEPZ expected to open its doors to the public by December of this year.

    As Mumbai eagerly awaits the inauguration of Mumbai Metro Line-3, the addition of the new trainsets brings the city one step closer to a more efficient and convenient transportation network. With its extensive coverage and advanced features, this upcoming metro line promises to revolutionize Mumbai’s commuting experience.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Samreen PallSamreen Pall, Senior Sub-Editor at News18, is a Computer Science graduate but a ...Read More

    first published: June 26, 2023, 11:32 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 11:39 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App