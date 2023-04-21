Mumbai Metro Line 6: MMRDA Handed Over 15 Hectares Land at Kanjurmarg For Carshed

The construction of Mumbai’s Metro Line-6 is likely to gather pace as land spread over an area of 15 hectares in Kanjurmarg has been handed over to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The land will house a depot for the upcoming metro route which is still under construction. Around 65 percent of the work has been completed. The line will run along the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road.

According to officials, the state government has ordered Mumbai’s Suburban Collector to turn up the Kanjurmarg land for the depot’s development. All paperwork would be finished by this week, according to a representative of the Mumbai Suburban Collector’s office.

In Andheri (West), the line would connect Vikhroli and Lokhandwala after passing over the lines of the Central Railway and Western Railway. Towards the end of the month, the MMRDA is anticipated to release tenders for the depot’s construction. Kanjurmarg was the original site suggested for the Metro 6 depot.

Nevertheless, the previous Uddhav Thackeray government decided to build an integrated depot by moving the Metro 3 depot to Kanjurmarg as well. In fact, later on, the integrated depot was supposed to house Line-4 as well. However, once Eknath Shinde took over the reins of the state, his government laid rest to this plan and moved the Metro-3 depot to Aarey once again. But due to a dispute over land title, the intervention of the central government placed the project on hold.

According to Mumbai Suburban collector Rajendra Bhosle, who spoke to Loksatta, just a guarantee letter from MMRDA is awaited now. The letter would state that any future dispute regarding the site or expenses to be incurred will be the sole responsibility of MMRDA. The land will be handed over to MMRDA within three to four days of receiving the guarantee.

Preparatory work will be completed during monsoon season, including utility relocation, fencing, manpower mobilisation, and soil testing. The depot will contain a workshop for both minor and large maintenance, automatic cleaning, and an operations and control centre for all the trains (OCC).

