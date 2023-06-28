Mumbai Metro: Lines 2A and 7 Break Daily Ridership Record with Over 2 Lakh Commuters

Mumbai Metro has achieved the daily ridership milestone of 2 lakh passengers. This record-breaking feat marks the highest number of daily commuters since the launch of Mumbai Metro 2A and 7. It has registered a monthly growth of 5 percent in ridership ever since the phase 2 was started.

“This achievement of surpassing 200,000 daily ridership is a testament to our dedication towards delivering a superior transportation experience for the people of Mumbai. We will continue to work towards further improving our services and meeting the evolving needs of our passengers. We understand the importance of providing reliable and efficient transportation services, especially during challenging weather conditions," said Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA & CMD, MMMOCL.

Mumbai Metro has introduced a Monsoon Control Room for the convenience of commuters during the monsoon season. This has been done to ensure an uninterrupted service even during heavy rainfall.

Advertisement

“Mumbai Metro remains committed to providing uninterrupted and efficient services to its passengers. We express our gratitude to all our commuters and look forward to achieving more milestones together in the near future," read an official statement from Mumbai Metro.