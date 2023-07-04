Mumbai Metro: MMRDA Eases Traffic Woes, Removes 84 Km of Metro Project Barricades

In a significant move to combat traffic congestion, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated the removal of unnecessary barricades from metro project sites.

The effort has already resulted in the clearance of a whopping 84 kms of barricades, with more progress expected, according to Mumbai Mirror.

MMRDA is currently building a metro network spanning 337 kilometres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. As part of the project, they have installed barricades covering a total distance of 152.86 kilometres on various metro lines, like 2B, 4, 4A, 5, 6, 7A, and 9.

MMRDA has made significant progress by removing around 60 per cent of these barricades, resulting in the clearance of 84.8 kilometres of road for smooth traffic flow. They focused on key areas along the under-construction Metro lines, including the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway (WEH), Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), V.N. Purav Marg in Chembur Naka, New Link Road, Gulmohar Road, Bhayander, Thane,MG Road, Ghodbunder Road, Kapur Bawdi, Balkum, Dahisar, Mira Road,Teen Hat Naka, JVLR, Infinity Mall, Powai, Kanjurmarg, and Mankhurd.

“We are committed to minimizing inconvenience to citizens during the monsoon season and have implemented measures to address road-related issues and ensure smooth traffic flow. Our team has successfully removed over 33 thousand barricades within a month, and we will continue to review the project and barricades every 15 days. These initiatives aim to enhance the overall experience of citizens and mitigate disruptions caused by the monsoon," said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

While acknowledging the importance of barricades for public safety during construction, MMRDA has taken steps to minimize their impact on traffic movement. As a result, specific locations now have wider roads for smoother traffic flow.

To improve the daily lives of citizens during the monsoon season, MMRDA has also taken certain initiatives which focus on resolving road-related concerns, such as repairing potholes, setting up motor pumps in areas prone to waterlogging to ensure effective drainage, and establishing a dedicated 24×7 emergency control room to address citizen complaints.