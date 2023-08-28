Mumbai-Nashik Highway: Saket Bridge Lanes Reopen After Repairs For Public Use

The two lanes of the Nashik-bound Saket bridge have once again been released for public usage, bringing a sigh of relief to drivers on the Mumbai-Nashik highway.

Authorities have confirmed that the lanes have been approved for efficient traffic flow following a thorough inspection and safety certification by MSRDC engineers.

The recent halt in traffic flow, which caused a stir amongst commuters, occurred last week when a defect surfaced on one of the spans that elegantly traverse the creek. The abrupt closure prompted heavy vehicular traffic bound for Nashik or JNPT from Mumbai and Ghodbunder road to reroute via Airoli, while lighter vehicles clung to a single lane.

This unforeseen alteration in traffic flow resulted in extensive congestion along the Eastern Express highway and Ghodbunder road, leaving many commuters frustrated.

The problem, according to a responsible authority, was caused by an issue with a section of the bearings underneath a 4mx7m slab that served as a vital connection between the two cantilever arms of the bridge that span the creek. These bearings play a pivotal role in providing a cushioning effect for the road surface, ensuring a smoother driving experience.