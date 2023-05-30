Mumbai: New AC Double-Deckers to Offer Comfortable Commutes from CSMT to Cuffe Parade via Nariman Point

In a bid to revolutionize the daily commute for thousands of office-goers, Mumbai is all set to introduce state-of-the-art air-conditioned double-decker buses. The new fleet, operating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Cuffe Parade via Nariman Point, aims to provide a comfortable and luxurious travel experience for the city’s workforce.

Commuters in the bustling metropolis have long grappled with overcrowded trains and congested roads during rush hours. Recognizing the need for a convenient and reliable mode of transportation, the authorities have taken a commendable step by introducing these spacious double-decker buses.

With their distinctive design and advanced features, the AC double-deckers are set to offer a refreshing alternative for daily commuters. The upper deck provides a panoramic view of Mumbai’s iconic skyline, allowing passengers to marvel at the city’s architectural wonders during their journey.

Equipped with modern amenities, these buses ensure a comfortable ride even during scorching summers or heavy downpours. The powerful air-conditioning system will keep commuters cool and refreshed, while plush seating arrangements offer optimum comfort throughout the trip. Passengers will also have access to charging ports for their electronic devices, enabling them to stay connected while on the move.

Moreover, the double-decker buses will significantly contribute to reducing traffic congestion on Mumbai’s roads. By accommodating a larger number of passengers, these buses have the potential to ease the strain on the city’s overburdened public transport system. This initiative aligns with the government’s vision to promote sustainable and efficient modes of transportation, ensuring a greener and cleaner Mumbai for all.