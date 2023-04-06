Home » Auto » Mumbai: Over 72 Persons Arrested, 10 Minors Detained for Racing on Western Express Highway

Mumbai: Over 72 Persons Arrested, 10 Minors Detained for Racing on Western Express Highway

At least 48 motorcycles were seized and 72 persons arrested in the crackdown, the official said

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 09:51 IST

Mumbai, India

Image used for Representation (Photo: IANS)
Mumbai at least 72 persons were arrested and 10 minors detained after they were allegedly found racing their motorcycles illegally on the Western Express Highway here on Tuesday, police said.

The police had received a tip-off that some motorcyclists were riding their vehicles in a rash and negligent manner on the Western Express Highway and placing bets as well, an official from Kherwadi police station said.

The police then barricaded the area and rounded up people who were racing illegally on the highway in the early hours of the day, he said.

At least 48 motorcycles were seized and 72 persons arrested in the crackdown, the official said.

The accused were arrested under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Motor Vehicles Act and Gambling Act, he added.

first published: April 06, 2023, 09:08 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 09:51 IST
