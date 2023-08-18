Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Mega ITMS Project To Go Live By October 15, Check Details

The Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) project, led by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), is close to being finished on the Mumbai-Pune New Expressway, marking a significant advancement in modernizing traffic management and road safety.

According to Sanjay Yadav, the Joint Managing Director of MSRDC, the ITMS is slated to go live on October 15 this year, marking a significant milestone in Maharashtra’s transportation landscape.

The MSRDC seeks to lead the implementation of the state’s leading ITMS strategy with the Mumbai-Pune New Expressway being under its responsibility. The initiative has the potential to take road management and traveller safety to unprecedented levels by utilising the capabilities of cutting-edge technology and intelligent surveillance.

An impressive array of 430 high-quality cameras, infused with the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI), has been meticulously positioned across 106 strategic junctures along the expressway. These AI-driven cameras are engineered to seamlessly detect over 17 different types of infractions, encompassing violations ranging from speeding to lane breaches and other hazardous driving behaviors, as revealed by Yadav.

Advertisement

The ITMS initiative is expected to require an investment of roughly Rs 60 crore and would be carried out under the guidance of a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. The government’s determination to foster an atmosphere where citizens may use the roads safely and effectively is reflected in this financial commitment.

A visual message system that will serve as a channel for delivering important information to travellers travelling on the expressway is prominently displayed inside the ITMS arsenal. This technology is positioned to equip travellers with critical insights by offering real-time updates on traffic conditions, road closures, and essential information like weather predictions.