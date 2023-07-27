Mumbai-Pune Expressway Will Not Be Operational For 2 Hours Today, Details Here

Mumbai has been witnessing massive rainfall for the past few days. Due to heavy pour, Mumbai-Pune Expressway had seen a landslide on Sunday, which created massive debris on the road, and blocked the expressway for transportation. The Maharashtra highway traffic police urged the people to plan their travel accordingly as the highway will be closed for a few hours on Thursday.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Closed Today

The highway police also confirmed the news on Twitter. They twitted that on July 23 at around 23.30 hrs, a crack occurred behind Adoshi Tunnel on Mumbai Channel on Mumbai Pune Expressway. They also informed that Mumbai Channel on Expressway will be completely closed on July 27 between 12.00 PM to 14.00 PM to remove the stuck stones from the mountain in Sadar Darad.

Alternate Route

The decision has been taken with mutual understanding between high authorities and Mumbai traffic police. Amid this, the officials also suggested that travelers or vehicles going towards the blocked express, can use the old Pune-Mumbai highway for transportation.