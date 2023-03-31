Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Makes Profit Amid Increase in Passengers; Know Fare

The Indian Railways launched Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express and the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express not too long ago. Within a month of their introduction, both trains transported 1,00,259 passengers over 32 days. These trains have generated a total of Rs. 8.60 crore in income for the Indian Railways so far.

The 22225 Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express carried 26,028 passengers from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Kalyan, Pune, and Kurduwadi, generating income of Rs. 2.07 crore. The 22226 Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express carried 27,520 passengers from Solapur, Kurduwadi, and Pune, bringing in Rs. 2.23 crore in income.

The 22223 Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express carried 23,296 passengers from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Thane, and Nashik Road, bringing in Rs. 2.05 crore in income. The 22224 Sainagar Shirdi - Mumbai Vande Bharat Express carried 23,415 passengers from Sainagar Shirdi and Nashik Road, generating an income of Rs. 2.25 crore.

The Vande Bharat train has first-class amenities, including on-board Wi-Fi infotainment, a GPS-based passenger information system, plush interiors, bio-vacuum toilets with touch-free amenities, diffused LED lighting, charging points beneath each seat, individual touch-based reading lights, and concealed roller blinds. Additionally, it has an air-conditioning system with a UV lamp for improved heat ventilation and a germ-free air supply. The sophisticated air-conditioning system adapts the cooling to the environment and population.

On February 10 from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat trains. The ninth and tenth Vande Bharat trains in the nation are the Mumbai-Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, respectively.

The enormous success of these trains has encouraged the Railways to offer its esteemed passengers contemporary, comfortable, and high-speed transportation. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Vande Bharat Express Trains are a reflection of India’s speed and scale."

10 Vande Bharat Express trains have already begun running, and are linking 108 districts across 17 states in the nation. The Vande Bharat trains link economic hubs like Mumbai and Pune to places of worship, making travel for school, work, business, pilgrimage, and agricultural reasons more convenient. PM Modi claimed that the new Vande Bharat trains will make it simpler to journey to holy locations such as Shirdi, Nasik, Trimbakeshwar, and Panchvati, which will boost both tourism and pilgrimage.

