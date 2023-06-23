Mumbai: Vande Bharat Metro To Replace Local Trains in Next 7 Years

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is set to enhance the commuting experience for Mumbaikars by upgrading the non-ac local train fleet with Vande Metro trains.

As part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3 and 3A, the MRVC, responsible for rail upgrade and project planning in Mumbai, has initiated the procurement process for 238 Vande Bharat Metro trains. The MUTP projects, jointly funded by the Maharashtra government and the Central government, aim to transform Mumbai’s suburban railway network and provide a fresh outlook to the city’s transportation system.

Earlier on May 19, the Ministry of Railway issued a five-point note to the MRVC, instructing the governing body to upgrade the entire fleet of Mumbai’s non-ac local trains into AC Vande Metro trains, a Mid-day report said. The groundbreaking initiative has been taken almost 170 years after Mumbai saw its first local train in operation.

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has been directed to procure and maintain Vande Metro rakes as per the Ministry of Railway’s instructions. This includes the establishment of new maintenance depots and the enhancement of existing maintenance facilities. Furthermore, plans are underway to construct new car sheds at Vangaon and Bhivpuri.

The implementation of these projects, part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), is expected to be completed within the next 7 years. In adherence to the Make in India policies and to ensure stringent maintenance requirements for the next 35 years, the Vande Metro trains will be manufactured by technology partners rather than railway factories.

Speaking about the MUTP projects, Subhash Chand Gupta, the Chief Managing Director of the MRVC said, “The government’s decision to procure Vande Metro Suburban rakes demonstrates their commitment to providing passengers with world-class transportation facilities and represents their long-term vision for suburban rail networks. Undoubtedly, the arrival of these state-of-the-art trains will improve suburban commuting," as per Mid-Day.