Mumbai: Western Railway to Convert Six More Local Trains From 12-Car To 15-Car

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Western Railway will convert six 12-coach suburban trains to 15-coach ones, which will increase their passenger-carrying capacity by 25 per cent, an official said on Friday.

This will increase the number of 15-coach train services from 144 to 150, though the total number of services will remain unchanged at 1,383, including 79 air-conditioned services, a WR release said.

“Three services will be in the Up direction and three in the Down direction. Of the six, two will be on the fast corridor," it said. The augmentation of six 12-coach services to 15-coach ones will be a great boon for passengers as the carrying capacity rises by 25 per cent per rake, WR chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

Western Railway’s suburban network is used by more than 30 lakh passengers per day.

