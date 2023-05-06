Myanmar Airways International Starts Direct Flight Between Chennai And Yangon

Myanmar Airways International (MAI) is operating a direct non-stop flight on the Yangon-Chennai route. This flight will enhance the connectivity between India and Myanmar. The inaugural flight on this route started from May 6, i.e. today.

Chennai will be the first south Indian destination for the Myanmar-based airline. Myanmar Airways International also operates flights to Delhi, Kolkata and Gaya. Reportedly, Myanmar Airways International will employ its fleet of Embraer E190 or Airbus A319/A320 aircraft on the Yangon-Chennai route. The flight will be a weekly service, every Saturday.

Flight 8M630 will depart Yangon at 08:00 AM and land in Chennai at 10:15 AM. In the return journey, Flight 8M631 will depart Chennai at 11:15 AM and arrive at Yangon at 15:15 PM.

MAI’s flight is targeted at passengers travelling for medical tourism, visiting friends and relatives, and travelling as pilgrims and tourists. The airline also plans to make Chennai as its southern gateway, a transit hub for domestic transfers. The service will be a shot in the arm for MAI’s international and domestic network.

MAI’s non-stop flights offer the fastest reach to popular tourist destinations such as Mandalay, Yangon, Bagan and Thandwe (Ngapali Beach).

Myanmar’s most sacred and famous Buddhist Pagoda, Shwedagon Pagoda, is situated in Yangon. The city is also famous for other religious sites like Bago and Pindaya. As part of their efforts to introduce the new route to the passengers, Myanmar Airways International has introduced fares at a reduced rate and an enhanced baggage allowance per passenger.

Myanmar Airways International will offer a special one-way economy fare starting at Rs 22,907. One-way business class fare will be available at Rs 47,840. While economy class passengers will be offered 30 kg free registered baggage allowance, business class passengers will be able to avail 40 kg. It is worth noting that this is in addition to 7 kg hand luggage.

The airline also offers Sky Smile, a frequent flyer program where passengers can avail benefits like priority check-in, priority reservation and boarding, preferred seating, lounge, hotels and more. MAI offers up to 40 percent discount for various partners if they present the MAI boarding pass.

