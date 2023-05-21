Trends :Hyundai ExterGo FirstHyundai Creta EVMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Namma Metro: Yellow Line to Start Operation in One Go from December 2023

Namma Metro: Yellow Line to Start Operation in One Go from December 2023

Originally the metro project's entire yellow line in the city was scheduled for 2021. Later, the date was pushed further ahead

Advertisement

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 17:06 IST

Bengaluru, India

Bengaluru Metro (Photo: @NammaMetro/Facebook)
Bengaluru Metro (Photo: @NammaMetro/Facebook)

In a move to provide better transport facilities to commuters, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been working on a Namma Metro Network for quite a long time. Now, it has been reported that the whole 19-km Yellow Line stretch will start its operation by December 2023.

Earlier, the plan was to start the train in two phases. The first phase of Bommasandra to Central Silk Board was expected to start by June. While the second phase Central Silk Board to RV Road was planned to begin by December 2023.

BMRCL’s MD Anjum Parwez Reaction On Namma Metro Network

Advertisement

Commenting about the change in plan, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) managing director, Anjum Parwez said that the complete RV Road - Bommasandra section will start the operation for commercial service in one go.

While giving the reason for the same, Parwez said opening only a part of the corridor would not attract enough ridership, so the management decided to start the whole section simultaneously.

He also informed that the first two sets of 6-coach trains will arrive in the city from China by August 2023, and additional train sets will begin arriving from September onwards from Kolkata-based Titagarh Waggons.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier Plan For Namma Metro Network  Yellow Line

Meanwhile, originally the metro project’s entire yellow line in the city was scheduled for 2021. Later, the date was pushed further ahead, and fixed for December 2022. After not getting stock from the contractor for the project on time, the date for the first phase was fixed by June 2023.

Follow us on

About the Author

Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

first published: May 21, 2023, 11:31 IST
last updated: May 21, 2023, 17:06 IST
Read More