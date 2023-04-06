Navi Mumbai International Airport: Operations to Begin by 2024 End, Confirm Officials

The Navi Mumbai International Airport currently is one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in Maharashtra. This project is being developed by the Adani Group-led Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL). The realisation of the exceeding capacity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has led to the robust work of Navi Mumbai International Airport.

After numerous obstacles, Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to open and be inaugurated in December 2024 as claimed by Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal.

This greenfield project has been in the works since the 1990s and picked up pace in the 2000s. It will be built in an area of around 1,160 hectares with an estimated cost of 16,700 crores. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the project in February 2018.

In February 2017, Gunapati Venkata Krishna Reddy headed a group named GVK Airport Development Ltd to revamp Navi Mumbai International Airport. This group consisted of the Airport Authority of India ( AAI) and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra ( CIDCO).

Now with the increasing need to build another airport in Mumbai, CIDCO was appointed as the nodal agency for the construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport in 2018. To implement the project, the DBFOT Model—a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer agreement—was adopted by the nodal agency to carry out the project in a public-private partnership. The airport is expected to be built in four phases by 2032.

The initial stage of the project will involve building two runways that can accommodate 80 aircraft per hour. In December 2020, the project was supposed to be operational.

Navi Mumbai International Airport: Connectivity Route

The airport will be located on National Highway 4B. It will be linked to Mumbai through the 21 km six-lane Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project. This project is under construction by Larsen and Toubro – IHI Consortium and Tata Projects Ltd.

The airport will reportedly handle more than 10 million passengers a year upon the completion of the first phase.

