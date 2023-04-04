Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 To Start Operation From This Month: CIDCO

The wait for metro connectivity in Navi Mumbai is finally going to end with the start of operations on the Navi Mumbai Metro (NMM) Rail Corridor Line No 1, connecting Belapur to Pendhar, by the end of this month. The first phase of the NMM Line 1 will cover a total distance of 11.1 km, with 11 stops on the route — Belapur, Sector-7 Belapur, Science Park, Utsav Chowk, Sector 11 Kharghar, Sector 14 Kharghar, Central Park, Pethapada, Sector 34 Kharghar, Panchnand and Pendhar Terminal.

The funding for the metro project costing Rs 3,063.63 crore is being managed through surplus internal accruals and sans any financial assistance.

Commenting on the development, CIDCO’s vice chairman Sanjay Mukherjee said, “The section between station 7 (Central Park) to station 11 (Pendhar), spanning 5.14 km, has reached the commissioning stage. Works on stations 1 to 6 are progressing at full pace and we are expecting them to be completed soon."

He added that oscillation trials for route connection stations 1 to 7 were conducted successfully in January this year by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). Other related tests have been underway since February this year.

The Navi Mumbai Metro project was launched in May 2011 with an initial estimation to be completed within 3 years. However, the project faced multiple disruptions and delays. CIDCO in February 2021 authorized Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) to speed up the project construction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January this year inaugurated two lines of Mumbai Metro- Lines 2A and 7. The 18.6 km long metro line 2A covers 12 stations starting from Dahisar (E) to DN Nagar. The metro line connects the western, central and northern suburbs of Mumbai, reducing the original travel time by 50 to 70 per cent on the route.

Line 7 of the Mumbai metro connects Dahisar (E) to Andheri (E), covering 14 stations The operation of Line 7 allows or more efficient and smooth interchange with the suburban rail system and Metro at Andheri, JVLR, and Dahisar. The metro line connects Central Mumbai to the Northern Suburbs of the city.

