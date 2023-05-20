Neev Motorcycles Latest Creation Katana Is Here! Shares Royal Enfield INT's 650 Platform

The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield has been ruling the bike market for decades. But, nowadays, there are a lot of bike modders who are trying to match their level by producing the same concept motorcycles in different styles. Neev Motorcycles, an Indian bike modders is also one such brand that leaving no stone unturned to spread its roots in the competitive market.

Recently, the Neev has turned heads with their latest creation named Katana, which is based on Royal Enfield’s one of the hot selling products Interceptor 650. The brand did a major cosmetic modification and turned the plain cruiser into a flavorful scrambler-style motorcycle, which looks undoubtedly like a complete head-turner.

Advertisement

Neev Motorcycles Katana Design and Styling

The Neev Katana comes with a futuristic design that grabs attention easily. However, the brand continued to adhere to the original vision for Interceptor 650. But, in a way that makes it appear classy and masculine.

Neev Katana Details

Advertisement

The major components in Katana, which make it different from the original cruiser are its front USD telescopic forks and the side-mounted, vertically-stacked instrument clusters. Other changes also include detailing on the fuel tank, wheel covers, exhaust system, and protective covers.

It has been reported that Katana’s most of parts are hand-made by the maker. Some of these include a new subframe and tail tidy, a stylish sump guard that serves as an engine cowl, number plate holders, and the setup for repositioned instrument consoles. Amid this, a bolt-on backrest also has been offered in order to provide Scrambler-style cues.

Katana also features LED headlights, taillights lamps, blinkers, mufflers for exhaust, a device that hugs the back tire, ORVMs, and handlebar grips.

Neev Katana Launch

It has been reported that the business will introduce the masterpiece somewhere around the start of 2024.