New-Gen Hyundai Verna Features Revealed Ahead of March 21 Launch

Hyundai India has revealed the features of the upcoming new-gen Verna sedan, which is scheduled to launch on March 21 in the country. The bookings for the new sedan are already in full flow across the country while first deliveries are promised from April 2023. The new-gen Hyundai Verna will rival Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Skoda Slavia in the Indian market.

The new-gen Verna sedan would flaunt first-in-segment Horizon LED positioning Lamps and DRLs upfront while there will be Parametric Connected LED tail lamps at the rear. Inside the cabin, it will boast of a 10.25-inch HD Audio video navigation system along with a 10.25-inch Digital cluster with color TFT MID. So, the new sedan would come with two 10.25-inch screens.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As new age customers in India seek out the most modern and futuristic mobility solutions, we as India’s first smart mobility provider are gearing up to surpass their aspirations. The all-new Hyundai VERNA has been intricately crafted to deliver exemplary future mobility experiences."

Hyundai has also equipped the new-gen Verna with a segment-first switchable type infotainment & climate controller for controlling AC and infotainment functions. In addition, it will get first-in-segment ventilated & heated front seats alongside a Bose music system with 8 speakers. “With thoughtful and innovative technology integration, the all-new Hyundai VERNA is geared up to redefine the benchmark once again. The power of innovation and Hyundai’s ingenuity will come to fore as we prepare to launch this new sedan in India," added Garg.

