New Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launch: Bike Spotted in Jaipur Ahead of India Debut

Hero MotoCorp is set to revamp its premium motorcycle portfolio by introducing the all-new Karizma XMR 210. This bike will likely be the successor to the 223cc iteration of the Karizma ZMR that was discontinued a few years ago. The 2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210 has been spied in Jaipur.

According to a RushLane report, the all-new Karizma XMR was spotted at Jaipur’s Nahargarh Fort. Going by the spy shots, the Karizma XMR will come with a brand-new tubular trellis frame. It seems that Hero has also added a tyre hugger.

Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal had recently showcased the fully-faired motorcycle at a dealer event. Though a tyre hugger was not present on the Karizma XMR during that event. The company has done some cost-cutting by installing RSU telescopic front forks instead of USD forks.

Hero is doing very well in the budget commuter space. India’s largest motorcycle manufacturer is now bringing back the legendary Karizma name to life with the new XMR 210 in order to revive the dwindling sales numbers at the flagship grade.

Karizma ZMR was first launched in 2003 and went on to become a huge success for the company. The Karizma bike appealed to the youngsters of that time. But the Karizma lost its sheen despite the bike getting multiple updates over time. It was finally discontinued in 2019.

Although Karizma XMR 210’s design is inspired by the original Karizma, the new bike looks more angular and sharper. The revamped Karizma XMR boasts split seats and swept back foot pegs and its riding stance comes across as more aggressive than its previous iteration. Sporty alloy wheels and a chunky-looking exhaust with a contrasting grey protector shield accentuate the bike’s aggressive character.

Hero has already trademarked its bike under the Karizma XMR and Karizma XMR 210. Features like a dual-tone fuel tank, telescopic forks at the front, preload adjustable monoshock at the rear, and dual-channel ABS will certainly please Karizma fans.