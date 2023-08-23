New Hero Karizma XMR 210 Teaser Reveals Features and Engine Specs, Details Here

Bike enthusiasts in India are eagerly waiting for the launch of Hero Karizma XMR 210. The bikemaker has been keeping people on the edge of their seats by sharing teasers at regular intervals. Now, with just a week left for the official launch of Karizma XMR 210, Hero has dropped a new teaser. The latest video, shared by the company, allows us to take a look at the engine, gearbox, instrumentation and features.

The new teaser confirms that the Karizma XMR will debut Hero’s first Liquid-cooled engine with DOHC architecture and a 6-speed gearbox. Some of the notable features visible in the teaser video are fully digital LCD instrumentation and dual-channel ABS.

The teaser shows a sticker on the engine with “210" emblem which tells us about the specification. The motor will be a 4-valve head motor which will have Dual Overhead Camshaft (DOHC) architecture.

Hero Karizma XMR Engine Specs

The bike would boast of a high revving motor when we put into consideration that it has a single cylinder. In the teaser, it shows that the bike has a digital tachometer which has a redline at 10,000 RPM. It also gets a digital gearbox position indicator which gives us an idea that the bike is going to have a 6-speed gearbox.

Hero Karizma XMR Features

The dual-channel ABS sticker confirms that this system will be available at least in the top model of the new Karizma XMR. Other specifications that can be noticed in the teaser are a digital speedometer, a clock, a temperature gauge, a fuel gauge and a service indicator.