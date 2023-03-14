Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is all set to update its portfolio with the launch of a new 100cc bike. Having said that, the new commuter bike will be revealed tomorrow in the country. The brand has even shared an official invite stating the same but it has remained tight-lipped about the details of this new 100cc bike.

However, a teaser was released a few days back giving us a hint of what it could look like. Talking about the teaser, it came with the caption ‘Shining Future’ which further hints towards the new bike falling under the CB Shine brand.

From the teaser video, we could make out that the new Honda 100cc motorcycle will get similar front styling as the 125cc CB Shine. The feature list might include a bold headlamp, a single-piece seat, a side-slung exhaust, a telescopic fork, alloy wheels, and dual shock absorbers.

The mechanical details have not been revealed yet but the upcoming bike might use a 100cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor. It is being anticipated that the engine might make close to 8 bhp maximum power and 8 Nm peak torque.

Besides this, Honda plans to launch the new 100cc bike at an aggressive price tag. Having said that, the two-wheeler might get budget-friendly hardware. We can expect the base variant to get drum brakes on both wheels. However, the premium variant could be offered with a disc brake. Furthermore, the suspension setup will consist of telescopic forks upfront and twin-sided springs towards the rear end.

The new commuter bike will lock horns with Hero Splendor, Bajaj Platina, and TVS Radeon after its launch in the Indian market.

