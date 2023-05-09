New Honda ZR-V All Set to Debut in Australia on May 19

The Japanese automobile giant Honda is ready to woo the Indian market by launching the Honda Elevate on June 6, this year. Well, Australia will soon witness the new ZR-V. It will come in four different variants: e-HEV LX, VTi-LX, VTi L, and VTi X. The upcoming SUV will be ranked above the HR-V and below the CR-V.

It will be powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder hybrid petrol engine, which should be capable of producing 315 Nm of peak torque and 181 horsepower at its highest output. Although Honda has not yet released the 2023 ZR-V’s technical details for Australia, the performance figures listed above apply to all other international markets. A 1.5L four-cylinder turbo VTEC petrol engine powers the Honda ZR-V’s remaining models. The starting price for the base ZR-V VTi X is AU$40,200 (about Rs. 32,85 lakh), while that of the VTi L starts at AU$43,200 (roughly Rs. 35,30 lakh) and rises to AU$48,500 (roughly Rs. 29,63 lakh) for the VTi-LX model.

Honda Australia has not yet released the complete standard specifications but claims to have them closer to the ZR-V’s scheduled release date of May 19. Honda has to date confirmed a select number of key features as being standard across the lineup, including a 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless/wired Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, and a variety of advanced safety features like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and traffic-sign recognition.

Midway through June 2022, the most recent Honda ZR-V that is sold in foreign countries made its debut. It is simply the SUV that is sold in the US and has a platform shared with the Civic. It is known as the ZR-V in places like Japan, China, and Europe. The alternatives for the performance undoubtedly vary depending on the province. all four wheels receive power from the 1.5L turbo four-pot petrol engine via a CVT automatic gearbox. Crystal Black, Platinum Grey, Platinum Crystal Blue, Platinum White, and Premium Crystal Garnet are just a few of the colour combinations that are offered.

