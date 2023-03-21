New Hyundai Verna 2023 Launch in India, Price Starts at Rs 10.90 Lakh

Hyundai India has launched the new Verna 2023 at a starting price of Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the country. Available in four variants namely EX, S, SX and SX(O), it will be locally manufactured at the brand’s Chennai facility while exported to several countries across the world. The new Hyundai Verna 2023 bookings started around a month back at Hyundai dealerships as well as online at a token amount of Rs 25,000.

The new-gen Hyundai Verna 2023 has been presented in seven single-tone and two dual-tone paint shades including three new colors namely Abyss Black, Atlas White and Tellurian Brown. Flaunting LED headlamps, Horizon LED positioning lamps and DRLs along with the black chrome parametric grille upfront, it is based on Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. The new sedan rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels while the rear profile boasts of Parametric connected LED tail lamps and Shark Fin Antenna. The new Verna 2023 gets a boot capacity of 528 litres.

The cabin comes in a dual-tone black and beige theme with 26 best-in-segment features. Some of the notable features in the new sedan include 64 colour ambient lighting, Leather wrapped premium 2 spoke steering wheel and gear knob, 10.25-inch HD audio video navigation system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Bluelink connectivity, 10.25-inch digital cluster with color TFT MID, Drive Mode Select (Normal, Eco & Sport), Front heated seats with ventilation, Voice enabled smart electric sunroof, Smartphone wireless charger, Smart Key with Push button Start/Stop and Cruise Control. Furthermore, a few advanced features will also be on-board the sedan in the form of In-built navigation, Home to Car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant and Embedded Voice Commands (118).

Speaking of safety features, the new Hyundai Verna 2023 gets 6 airbags as standard fitment across all trims. In addition, level 2 ADAS tech is on offer with 17 features like Forward Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning and Safe Exit Warning to name a few.

Mechanically, the new Verna 2023 is offered with RDE (Real Driving Emission) compliant and E20 fuel ready petrol powertrains. The existing diesel engine with the previous-gen model has been axed. It gets 1.5L MPi petrol and 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol engines.

ENGINE CAPACITY (CC) MAXIMUM POWER (PS/RPM) MAXIMUM TORQUE (KGM/RPM) TRANSMISSION FUEL EFFICIENCY 1.5L MPi Petrol 1,497 113 bhp at 6,300 rpm 143.8 Nm at 4,500 rpm 6-Speed Manual 18.6 kmpl IVT 19.6 kmpl 1.5L Turbo GDi Petrol 1,482 157 bhp at 5,500 rpm 253 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm 6-Speed Manual 20 kmpl 7-Speed DCT 20.6 kmpl

