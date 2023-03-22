New KTM 650-690cc Twin-Cylinder Bike For Indian Market in Works

KTM is planning to introduce a new bike in the Indian market. While details of the upcoming bike are still under wraps, it reportedly will be based on a new 650-690cc platform. Confirming the development, KTM’s CEO Stephan Pierer said the bike will be completely built in India, reported Motorcyle.com. The company was previously reported to be working on a new 500cc engine bike, but KTM decided to go ahead with a bigger 650-690cc parallel twin-cylinder unit. Replying to a question on the projected timeline of the launch, Pierer said that the new bike will hit the Indian market within the next two years. “We are already starting the discussion on how to achieve this, and with which kind of component supply solution, but it’s coming. We will have the 790 built there for sure, and the Naked bike will be the first one, as usual," he said.

Stephan Pierer added that the company will be using the existing 790cc architecture to develop the new 650 or 690cc engine unit. The new made-in-India bike will be imported to markets like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Australia.

Pierer also revealed that a new bike under the brand name Triumph is also on the cards for the Indian market. He said that the new Triumph could be launched by the end of this year or next year.

The new announcements come at a time when KTM is aggressively working to position itself in the Indian market. The company is set to overhaul its Duke range this year and spy images of the bikes being tested on Indian roads have already found their way to the internet.

The next generation of the KTM Duke 390 is expected to hit the Indian market by mid-2023. The new bike is likely to feature a series of changes which includes a more aggressive design on the lines of the 1290 Super Duke.

There are speculations that the engine power may also be scaled up to 399cc. However, any confirmation is still awaited. The bike is likely to sport a new suspension, wheel and brakes.

The new-gen KTM Duke 390 will come loaded with features like traction control, cornering ABS and a quick shifter in the mix.

