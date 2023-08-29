New Ola S1 Electric Scooter Range Gets 75,000 Bookings in Just 15 Days of Launch

The leading two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric has recently expanded its e-scooter portfolio. The company has introduced 5 new products, which start at the introductory price of Rs 90,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The company says it has received an overwhelming response from the customers for newly added S1 lineup.

Ola S1e-scooter lineup bookings

As per the details shared by the brand, the lineup has garnered more than 75,000 advance bookings within two weeks, and the numbers are just growing with each passing day.

Here’s what company’s official says about booking numbers

Commenting about the achievement, the company’s official said “We are thrilled with the response our new S1 lineup has received. We are working with speed and a clear vision to support the country’s leadership in electrification. With our refreshed lineup of scooters including the S1 Pro, S1 X portfolio and our recently launched S1 Air, there is absolutely no reason to buy an ICE product anymore."

Here’s what Ola claims for S1X

The company claims that customers who are choosing S1X over ICE scooters, can save up to Rs 2,600 every month and Rs 30,000 every year in terms of maintenance and fuel. The brand says customers opting for S1X can easily recover the total of the vehicle in just three years.

EV OEM also informed that customers who have S1 Air or planning to get one, can save up to Rs 1,900 every month, which becomes almost Rs 23,000 annually.