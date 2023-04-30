New Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 cc Roadster in Works, KTM 390 Duke Rival Spotted

The test mule of Royal Enfield’s all-new 450 cc roadster has been spotted testing in India, reported ZigWheels. The spy shots of the test mule reveal quite a few new details about the upcoming Royal Enfield 450 cc roadster.

Going by the photos, the new 450cc model will get a round display and disc brakes on both ends. This display will likely be the same as on the upcoming Himalayan 450. The 450 cc roadster will also get fork gaiters similar to the Hunter 350. Royal Enfield has kept the overall design language of the new 450 cc roadster very neo-retro. It can be said that this test mule seems to be very close to the production-spec bike.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Spied Ahead of the Official Launch

Advertisement

The launch of the all-new 450 cc roadster is part of Royal Enfield’s plan to diversify its portfolio in the coming years. This model will be one of the most exciting bikes in the extended family of 450 cc motorcycles.

Royal Enfield’s new 450 cc roadster will share its engine with the upcoming Himalayan 450. The company will likely tune its engine differently than the Himalayan 450. The variant’s 450 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC single-cylinder engine is expected to generate around 40-45 bhp.

Royal Enfield is said to be planning to introduce five different motorcycles on the same platform.

The Himalayan 450 will be the first bike to be launched under the 450 cc range. Royal Enfield is set to roll-out the Himalayan 450 in the second half of 2023. Reportedly, the new Hunter 450 will be the second model to arrive on the 450 cc platform with a launch likely sometime next year. Royal Enfield is expected to price the new 450 cc in the Rs 2.5 lakh-3 lakh ballpark. The 450cc roadster will rival the likes of the upcoming Bajaj/Triumph bike and the KTM 390 Duke.

Royal Enfield will also introduce the new generation Bullet 350 in 2023. This motorcycle will boast a new 349 cc air- and oil-cooled OHC engine. The launch date of the motorcycle has not yet been revealed.

Read all the Latest Auto News here