New Toyota Century SUV Debut in August, Would be Expensive Than Land Cruiser

Japanese car manufacturer Toyota is set to launch a luxury SUV, carrying the Century sedan’s nameplate and as per its features, the model can reportedly give tough competition to the likes of Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga.

The new Toyota Century SUV is expected to make its debut around August this year as confirmed by the company at the unveiling event of its Vellfire MPV. This is the first time when Toyota is launching a Century SUV, while its sedan version has been in the market for over five decades.

Advertisement

The majority of sales of the Century-branded car have been seen across the company’s home market of Japan. The Century brand has been synonymous with full-size luxury vehicles since it was launched in 1967. It is currently Toyota’s flagship model and frequently serves as the official four-wheeler for the Prime Minister and Imperial House of Japan. Although, Toyota is hoping to export the Century moniker following the arrival of the SUV.

The next Toyota Century SUV will be built on a monocoque chassis for a superior on-road experience, continuing with the design ethos of its sedan counterpart. It will have a long, sculpted bonnet, wide wheel arches, stylish wheels, LED headlights with inbuilt DRLs, a big chrome grille, a sloped windscreen, door-mounted ORVMs, chrome-lined windows, and door-mounted ORVMs. The back of the car will be adorned with wrap-around LED taillamps.

The interior of the Toyota Century SUV has not yet been revealed. Although, it is expected that the model will come with a spacious five-seat cabin featuring a minimalist dashboard with wooden and aluminium trims, premium upholstery, multiple climate settings, ambient lighting, an option for wireless charging and a multifunctional steering wheel. There will also be a sizable touchscreen infotainment system, while multiple airbags and ADAS features will guarantee the safety of the passengers.

Advertisement

When it comes to the engine, Toyota will probably do away with the V12 that is now available with the sedan model of the Century brand. Instead, the company will offer a petrol-hybrid trim for the brand-new SUV. Considering its features, it should be understood that the Century SUV won’t be best suited for off-roading. Hence, its target buyers will mostly be city dwellers.