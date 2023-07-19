New TVS Apache RTR 310 Spotted Testing; Check What's New

Excitement is building up as TVS Motor Company, the renowned Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, intensifies its testing phase for the highly anticipated Apache RTR 310.

Recent leaked spy images have set the internet ablaze, offering enthusiasts a tantalizing sneak peek into what they can expect from this upcoming model. The test mule captured in the picture exudes a production-ready aura, fueling speculations about its imminent official debut.

From the spy image, it appears that the front end of the Apache RTR 310 carries an aggressive design, featuring a sharp LED headlight and a muscular fuel tank resembling Apache RR 310. Notably, the absence of a fairing exposes the bike’s robust frame, showcasing its sporty essence.

One striking difference that catches the eye is the distinctive tail design compared to the Apache RR 310. The tail section of the RTR 310 stands out with its tall and angular appearance, drawing inspiration from the subframe of the KTM 1290 Super Duke.

Advertisement

The RTR 310 gets a floating license plate holder and rear indicators and it also features two vertical LED elements. The rear section gets a clean and sleek appearance due to the absence of a traditional license plate holder. Although not clearly visible in the picture, the tyres seem to be the same Michelin Road 5 units found on its faired sibling.

Regarding the exhaust, while the test mule was camouflaged, the chunky side-mounted unit bears a resemblance to the exhaust seen on the RR 310, and also on the BMW G 310 GS and BMW G 310 R. It is expected that the 312.7cc liquid-cooled reverse-inclined single-cylinder engine, producing 27Nm and 34PS, will remain unchanged.

The spy pictures of the Apache RTR 310 also showcase a twin LED headlight unit, but its origin remains uncertain. There is speculation that the RTR 310 might have more compact headlight units, resembling those found on the Triumph Street Triple 765 family.