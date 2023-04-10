All-Electric Mini Cooper SE Spied Undisguised: All You Need to Know

The highly-anticipated next-generation Mini Cooper is all set to hit the global market soon, with a host of exciting updates both on the exterior and interior fronts. The latest buzz around the iconic car is that the electric version of the new-gen Cooper, the Cooper SE, has been spotted in Los Angeles during a photoshoot.

The spy images reveal that the new-gen Cooper SE will retain Mini’s iconic shape, albeit with a few notable changes. The completely undisguised model showcases subtle changes in the exterior design, including new oval-shaped headlamps with dual horizontal elements inside, and an updated front fascia with a larger grille surround and squared-off corners.

The next-gen Cooper SE sports new alloy wheels, a dual-tone paint scheme, triangular tail lights at the rear, and vertically-oriented reflectors on the rear bumper.

The vehicle with be available with both internal combustion and electric powertrain options. The ICE unit will likely be paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The next-gen Cooper SE will be offered in two battery pack options: 40 kWh and 54 kWh, with power outputs ranging from 181 bhp to 215 bhp. The car is expected to shatter prevalent notions about the driving range of electric vehicles, as it offers a range of around 386 km on a single charge.

Mini had launched the all-electric Cooper SE in India in February 2022. The car was priced at Rs 47.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The current model of the Cooper SE is powered by an electric motor that generates 182 bhp and 270Nm of torque. The 2.6kWh battery that is mounted beneath the passenger seat is quite efficient. As a result, the Cooper SE can complete a 0-100kph sprint in just 7.3 seconds and has a top speed of 150kph. The Cooper SE comes with four drive modes – Mid, Sport, Green and Green+.

The Cooper SE is also loaded with all the modern comforts one could think of, including an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay compatibility, a 5.5-inch digital instrument cluster, a Harman Kardon audio system, a panoramic glass roof, and a Nappa leather steering wheel.

