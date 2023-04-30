Next-Gen Skoda Superb, Kodiaq Teased; Launch Date, Price, Features and More

All the car enthusiasts, here’s big news for you all. The Czech Republic car manufacturer Škoda is ready to bring the fourth-generation Superb and second-generation Kodiaq SUV to the Indian market. Ahead of the official world premieres for both cars, which are scheduled for autumn this year, the brand shared some of the glimpses of the car, trying to give an idea of how it will look in the future.

As per the reports by the company, the upcoming Superb and Kodiaq will be introduced with more features, better technology, and an entirely redesigned interior. Customers also can expect the car in both petrol and diesel engines. It has also been reported that plug-in and mild hybrid options are likely to be seen in both cars.

The fourth-generation Superb will be offered as a Combi estate and a hatchback. The forthcoming model will have a new look, features, better technology, and interiors. While, the second-generation Kodiaq will also have a new appearance and features, better electronics, and entirely revamped interiors. Both the cars will be produced in the Volkswagen Group facility in Slovakia’s capital city of Bratislava.

Reacting about the same, Škoda Auto CEO Klaus Zellmer says that the Superb and the Kodiaq are two important cornerstones of the Škoda model range, which is why it’s so special for them to introduce to new generations now. He said the Superb is the flagship of the company’s ICE portfolio and will continue to set standards in terms of comfort and space in its fourth generation, in both hatchback and Combi estate formats. While, the second-generation Kodiaq will take safety, technology, and versatility to the next level.

We continue to offer the best of both worlds and meet our customer’s needs, so both models will also be offered with plug-in and mild hybrid options, Zellmer added in his official statement.

