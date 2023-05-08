Next-Gen Skoda Superb Sedan Teased Again at Lets’s Explore Event, Details Here

Skoda Auto had already provided the first glimpse of the next-generation Superb sedan and the Kodiaq SUV a few days back. The Czech carmaker has now once again teased the next-gen Superb at the Lets’s Explore event. Although the brand won’t take the wraps off the next-generation Superb until this fall, it seems that the company is eager to start the promotional campaign a lot early.

Also Read: Next-Gen Skoda Superb, Kodiaq Teased; Launch Date, Price, Features and More

The next-gen Skoda Superb sedan details are not available yet. However, spy shots have suggested that the next-gen model will include evolutionary styling instead of switching to the modern solid design language. The revamped Superb will boast of a new exterior, futuristic features, improved technology and a completely redesigned cabin.

Advertisement

The next-gen Superb sedan and the Kodiaq SUV will be among Skoda’s highlights of the year. Both of these vehicles will have separate world premieres by the end of 2023. The world premiere will coincide with the 90th anniversary of the nameplate.

Skoda will offer these two cars with petrol and diesel engines, as well as plug-in and mild hybrid options. Interestingly, it has developed the next-gen Volkswagen Passat alongside the Superb as both are built on the MQB platform.

Meanwhile, the next-gen Kodiaq SUV will come with superior safety levels and technology compared to the current model. Reports suggest that the next-gen Superb will be built at Volkswagen’s plant in Bratislava, Slovakia. At the same time, 2024 Kodiaq will be manufactured at the Skoda plant in Kvasiny, Czech Republic.

Advertisement

The Superb sedan is one of the bestselling models of the company in India. In fact, the Superb is the flagship vehicle in Skoda’s ICE portfolio and has acquired an iconic status due to its reliable engine, great value for money, a tremendous cabin and stately road presence.

The current Skoda Superb is powered by a peppy 2.0 TSI turbo-petrol engine. The sedan boasts of features like dual zone automatic climate control, a panoramic electric sunroof, sport seats with integrated headrests, electromechanical parking brake with auto hold function and electronic stability program.

Advertisement

The Superb is offered in two variants – the performance-oriented Sportline and the luxury-oriented Laurin & Klement (L&K).

Read all the Latest Auto News here