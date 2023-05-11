Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner To Take Styling Cues From New Tacoma Pick-Up Truck

SUV lovers in India are eagerly waiting for the next-gen Toyota Fortuner. The revamped Fortuner is expected to share its styling cues from the new Tacoma pick-up truck. Reports suggest that images of Toyota Tacoma’s design patents that were filed in Brazil have been leaked on the Internet. These images do reveal the final look of Toyota’s pick-up truck.

The Toyota Tacoma, which will make its debut in the North American market, appears to be inspired by newer Toyota SUVs and trucks like the Land Cruiser 300, the Sequoia and the Tundra pickup truck.

Toyota’s new pick-up truck will get a sporty headlamps setup, rectangular fog lamps, strong creases on the hood and fenders, and rugged-looking fender flares. The boxy proportions, large grille finished in contrast black, beadlock style alloy wheels and chunky tyres give the pick-up truck an impressive outlook.

The Tacoma will be based on Toyota’s advanced TNGA-F platform which will be carried over to future India-bound Toyota models. This new platform already underpins the Tundra pickup truck, Lexus LX500d and the Land Cruiser 300.

So, the next-gen Toyota Fortuner is also likely to share its underpinnings with the Tacoma pickup truck.

The new Tacoma has a 2.4-litre four-cylinder hybrid turbo-petrol engine under the bonnet. There is a good chance that Toyota might adopt the same engine for the next-gen Fortuner.

The Japanese carmaker might also offer a diesel-hybrid powertrain with the next-gen Fortuner for the Indian market. However, Toyota will have to take into account stringent emission norms in India.

In India, Toyota Fortuner is currently priced from Rs 31.79 lakh for the standard variant and Rs 40.91 lakh for the Legender variant.

Last year, Toyota had expanded the Fortuner SUV’s line-up by adding a new performance-oriented GR-S variant, which is priced at Rs 48.43 lakh. The Fortuner GR-S gets sporty design elements like a new front grille, all-black alloy wheels, tweaked front and rear bumpers, and GR badges on the grille. The Fortuner GR-S that is sold in India also boasts of a GR-tuned suspension system and comes with a 204hp, 2.8-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Toyota’s GR cars (Gazoo Racing) have a sporty character and are manufactured by the company’s performance division.