Next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado To Make Global Debut on August 1, Details Inside

Ever since the Japanese car manufacturer introduced the rough and tough Land Cruiser globally, it has created hullabaloo in the auto industry. Now, the brand decided to give the king-size SUV an update. Now, the company is all set to make the global debut of its fifth-gen Toyota Land Cruiser on August 1, 2023, in the international market.

The vehicle first will make its official appearance in the United States, and will be known as Prado. While in North American markets, the SUV will continue to flaunt the original name Toyota Land Cruiser.

Upcoming Next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Design

Ahead of the official launch, the company already shared the teaser, revealing the overall design and some of the important key features of the car. As per the teaser, it seems like the upcoming Land Cruiser Prado will share a lot of design elements from the Lexus GX SUV. However, customers can expect some cosmetic changes from the outside as well as from the inside.

The upcoming giant SUV is likely to have an egg crate design, heavy cladding on the sides, big grills, LED headlight setup, and a large company’s Toyota badging. After analyzing the shared teaser, the future Land Cruiser model also will share some design elements from the previous model, especially the J60 generation model.

As far as the rear is concerned, the tailgate has been designed in an upright position, and somewhat protects the taillamps, which seem LED with a bit vintage touch.

Upcoming Next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Engine

The company has not revealed any related details about the same as yet. However, reports say that Land Cruiser Prado might share a similar powertrain as the Lexus GX SUV. Apart from this, the SUV is also likely to come in multiple engine options including petrol, diesel engine and petrol-hybrid.