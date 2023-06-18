Next-Generation Volkswagen Tiguan Officially Teased, Details Inside

The German car manufacturer Volkswagen is finally all set to give a major makeover to its feature-loaded SUV Tiguan. It has been reported that the brand soon will launch the next-generation Tiguan worldwide in 2024. However, the exact date of the same is not known yet. Amid this, the company has shared some of the official images of SUV in camouflage, revealing some important information about the vehicle.

According to the reports, the upcoming Tiguan will be longer than ever and will feature enough space for the passengers inside the cabin. It has been reported that the car is likely to have an increased height of 5 mm, while the wheelbase will remain the same as its current model. Amid this, the boot space will also get increased by 33-litre.

Third-gen Tiguan Features

As per the leaked images, the SUV looks quite sharp and features multiple rounded turns from the front design. Customers can expect major cosmetic changes including redesigned bumper flaunting a sleek LED DRLS with a wide air dam. Moving towards the side, it shows heavy cladding, making it look more aggressive than before. Coming to the rear, the upcoming SUV features slimmer wraparound taillights lamps, a shark fin antenna and a roof spoiler.

Third-gen Tiguan Changes

We anticipate that the upcoming SUV will come with major notifiable changes. It might get a full redesign bumper along with some massive updates in the features. As per the details shared by the company, the upcoming Tiguan will have a standard suspension system, same as the current model that will provide improved handling characteristics.