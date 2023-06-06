Nissan Magnite Crosses the 1 Lakh Production Milestone, Details Inside

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) has announced the production rollout of its 1,00,000th Magnite from its Alliance plant (RNAIPL) in Chennai, which is an impressive accomplishment. Since its launch in December 2020, the Nissan Magnite, a symbol of the company’s “Make in India, Make for the World" production philosophy, has enjoyed enormous popularity among customers.

The Nissan Magnite, designed in Japan and manufactured in India, has garnered immense popularity since its launch in December 2020, emerging as the preferred choice for many customers. It is a global product that is currently exported to 15 markets worldwide, with recent launches in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei. Furthermore, Nissan Motor India has exported over a million vehicles from its Chennai plant to 108 destinations, spanning New Zealand, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, South-East Asia, SAARC, Sub Sahara, and African regions.

The Chennai Office of the Chief Commissioner of Customs recently recognised Nissan Motor India’s remarkable contributions to exports as well as the company’s dedication to “Make in India, Make for the World." Nissan’s confidence in India’s potential as a significant automotive manufacturing hub is strengthened by this acknowledgment.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone, stating, “The Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite has been a game-changer in the Indian market. The production of the 100,000th Magnite is testimony to Nissan’s brand promise of providing customers with products that offer exceptional value, safety, and strong customer service, making it a global sensation. At Nissan, we are not just building cars—we are building the future of mobility through product innovation, technological distinction, and customer satisfaction."

Since its launch, the Nissan Magnite has won a number of important awards, most recently being named the “2023 ICONIC Brand of the Year" at the Dainik Jagran INext ICONIC Awards. Among other major honours, it was named “Compact SUV of the Year 2021" by Top Gear, won the “Game Changer" award from Motor Octane, and was named “Value for Money" by Autocar India.

Keerthi Prakash, MD, Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd, expressed pride in this achievement, stating, “The Nissan Magnite’s 100,000 production rollout is a proud moment for the Nissan Family and a significant milestone in Nissan’s commitment to ‘Make in India, Make for the World.’ The Chennai plant, in addition to catering to the domestic market, exports vehicles to 108 destinations in collaboration with our supply chain partners. We produce high-quality products with best-in-class safety features that exceed customer expectations."

Furthermore, Nissan has taken action to ensure a smooth transition for its customers to BS6 Stage 2 standards. The automaker unveiled the Nissan Magnite BS6 Stage 2 RDE-compliant version earlier this year, which boasts a GNCAP 4.0 safety rating and new best-in-class safety features as standard across all models.