Nissan Plans to Invest Nearly 600 Million Euro in Renault EV Units

Nissan and Renault on Wednesday finalised the terms of their revamped alliance, with the Japanese automaker committing to invest up to 600 million euros ($663 million) in Renault’s electric vehicle unit Ampere.

Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of The Alliance, said: “The agreements that have been signed today allow us to step into the next chapter of the Alliance. They strengthen our long-standing partnership and will maximize value creation for each Alliance member. This also lays the foundations for a new balanced, fair, and effective governance."

Makoto Uchida, President and CEO, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., said: “With the finalization of the definitive agreements, we have entered the next phase of collaboration with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors in mutually beneficial areas of innovations. This will create additional value through initiatives aligned to Nissan’s Ambition 2030 and electrification strategy. The investment opportunity in Ampere complements and strengthens Nissan’s ongoing electric push in Europe and will deliver numerous synergies, including cost efficiencies, regulatory compliance, and a broader range of EV products and powertrains."