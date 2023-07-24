Nissan Skyline to Debut As An Electric SUV, Could be Launched in 2025

Popular Japanese carmaker Nissan has apparently frozen the development of their long-standing Skyline sedan. Instead, Nissan is reportedly planning to use the iconic Skyline name on a future electric SUV, according to a report.

This decision marks a significant shift in the approach of Nissan as the Skyline nameplate dates back to 1957, even before it became known as a Nissan.

Nissan is currently working on the next generation of the Skyline, and the new vehicles will be developed on either the electric Ariya crossover or its CMF-EV platform, The Drive reported, quoting Japanese publication Best Car. The SUV is expected to make its debut sometime in 2025. The new Skyline e-SUV is expected to be pretty powerful, with over 450 horsepower and an all-wheel drive system using multiple motors. The exact details on whether it will be equipped with a twin-motor or quad-motor are still unclear.

According to Best Car, re-launching Skyline as a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) crossover seems like a smart move as it aligns with the growing automotive industry trends. Considering how well Ford’s Mustang Mach-E did, it could be a great model for Nissan to follow, especially for a revised version of their performance icon.

While the new Skyline e-SUV might not make it to the US, there’s a chance they might see something similar from Nissan’s luxury brand under the Infiniti badge.